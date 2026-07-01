Court says no to queen’s bid to build 13 initiation schools in Limpopo area

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Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has welcomed the Polokwane high court’s decision to dismiss an urgent application seeking to overturn her refusal to grant permits for 13 initiation schools in the Bolobedu area.

In a media statement, Ramathuba said the application was brought before the court by Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII on June 30.

According to the premier, the application sought to review and set aside her earlier decision to withdraw permits that had been issued for the initiation schools.

However, the court struck the matter from the roll, finding that it lacked urgency and ordered that each party pay its own legal costs.

Ramathuba said her decision followed a review of the 13 permits issued by the Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee (PICC) for the 2026 initiation season as well as an appeal by traditional leaders in Bolobedu to maintain the 2025 decision prohibiting initiation schools in the area.

She said she found that the circumstances that led to the 2025 decision had not changed.

“After carefully considering the 13 permits issued by the PICC in 2026 as well as the appeal from traditional leaders in Bolobedu that the 2025 decision not to allow initiation schools in the area should remain in place, I found that the conditions identified in 2025 had not materially changed,” Ramathuba said.

The premier said the provincial government remained committed to respecting traditional leadership while ensuring the law was applied consistently.

“As the provincial government, we have great respect for the queenship and have continuously supported her. This matter required us to be sober and consistent in the application of the law. We are pleased that arrangements have been made for initiates to attend recognised initiation schools,” she said.

Ramathuba also said that Limpopo has more than 720 approved male and female initiation schools operating during the current initiation season which runs from June 19 to July 19.

“The office of the premier reiterates its commitment to upholding the law, respecting traditional leadership and ensuring that cultural practices are conducted in a manner that prioritises safety, dignity and compliance with relevant regulations,” she said.

TimesLIVE