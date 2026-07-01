DJ MustBeDubz aims to inspire with his latest single ‘Ndlela’

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Producer and DJ MustBeDubz is preparing to shake up the music scene with his next project, Kwanda, scheduled to be released on August 7.

Having already cemented his status in the music industry with chart-topping records across Amapiano, Afro-pop and hip hop, MustBeDubz has collaborated with artists including Scotts Maphuma, Kwesta and Focalistic.

As he joins forces with vocalist Leandra Vert, Rory Diamondz, and Roy Rory Diamondz, MustBeDubz aims to showcase his artistic evolution.

“Ndlela, which translates to ‘journey’, sets the tone as it talks about my personal journey dealing with trials and tribulations in the industry I’ve had to endure, and only through faith and perseverance am I still here," DJ MustBeDubz explained to TshisaLIVE.

The album includes African Boy, an Amapiano tune.

The song blends romance, wanderlust, and cultural pride into a vibrant sonic experience and is narrated from the perspective of a young woman, captivated by love and adventure.

“When Rory Diamondz and I linked up, we knew we wanted to create something special. I was blessed to have someone who understood the assignment. I predominantly make dance music, so every song I make will still have groove rhythms.”

The track’s romantic yet playful tone, combined with its rich Amapiano textures, makes it an ideal fit for both laid-back listening and dance-floor settings.

Listeners are taken on a journey across the continent from the scenic beaches of Cape Town, to the vibrant energy of Arusha in Tanzania, and the buzzing city life of Abuja in Nigeria — all in pursuit of meaningful moments with her “African Boy”.

For DJ MustBeDubz it’s always about releasing music he can play in his sets and on his drive home in his car.

“I make art to inspire and motivate; the song is a prayer and affirmation. I would love anyone who is facing challenges within their personal journey to be motivated and keep going.”

The Piki Piki hitmaker DJ, MustBeDubz said he had created a balance on the upcoming album, based on the soulful, authentic roots of Amapiano with an intentional, globe-trotting sound meant for international ears.

“South Africa holds the global trending sound in the form of Amapiano. It’s one of the fastest-growing genres internationally and continues to break records globally. Being a part of that already places one in front of an international ear. Adding soulful music is what gives my music a broader appeal. Not everyone will understand Xhosa or Zulu, but beautiful music is a universal language.”

TshisaLIVE