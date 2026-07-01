‘Double dipping’ executive fired by EC Parks and Tourism Agency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is understood Nolufefe Ali — who has been permanently employed at Dube TradePort since 2021 — secured a five-year fixed-term contract at the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency from September 2024.

The board of the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) has resolved to summarily dismiss its executive director for corporate services Nolufefe Ali.

In a statement on Wednesday, the board said the decision followed the conclusion of the agency’s internal governance processes, during which Ali was afforded a fair opportunity to respond to the serious allegations levelled against her.

Just over a week ago, Ali resigned as Dube TradePort Corporation’s executive director for corporate services after it emerged she had been “double dipping” — being simultaneously employed by the ECPTA for 18 months.

The Sunday Times reported that publicly available annual financial statements reveal that Ali, 53, was paid R4.2m by Dube TradePort in 2024 and 2025, while at the ECPTA she earns at least R1.3m a year. It said her alleged double employment began to unravel, not through internal auditing, but after an external tip-off in May.

The Sunday Times said it understood that Ali — who has been permanently employed at Dube since 2021 — secured a five-year fixed-term contract at the ECPTA from September 2024. She is based in KuGompo City (formerly East London).

Holding two state positions simultaneously is in contravention of the Public Service Act and can constitute deliberate fraud and gross dishonesty. Sanctions for double-dipping may include criminal prosecution, dismissal and recovery of the public funds.

The board of the ECPTA said after having carefully considered all the relevant facts, representations and applicable governance obligations, it concluded that Ali’s conduct constituted a fundamental breach of the fiduciary duties, trust, integrity and good faith expected of a senior executive entrusted with the stewardship of a public institution.

“The board further determined that the employment relationship had been irretrievably damaged and that the trust necessary to sustain the executive employment relationship had broken down beyond repair.”

TimesLIVE