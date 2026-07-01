Gauteng health dismisses viral claims of body backlog at Helen Joseph Hospital mortuary

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The Gauteng health department has denied claims of a body backlog at Helen Joseph Hospital mortuary. Stock image:

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The Gauteng health department has dismissed claims circulating on social media that there is a backlog of bodies at Helen Joseph Hospital, saying an old video is being shared with misleading claims about the hospital’s mortuary capacity.

The department said it had noted “with concern the circulation of an old video on social media platforms alleging that there is a backlog of bodies at Helen Joseph Hospital mortuary”.

“The department wishes to clarify that the video does not reflect the current situation at the hospital, and the claims being made are inaccurate and misleading.

“Helen Joseph Hospital mortuary currently has adequate capacity to accommodate bodies entrusted to its care. As of today [Wednesday], the mortuary has a total storage capacity of 77 bodies, with 25 bodies currently in storage, leaving 52 spaces available.”

It also said that there is no delay in releasing bodies to families.

“The department can further confirm that families continue to collect the bodies of their loved ones daily in accordance with established procedures. There is therefore no backlog of bodies at the facility as alleged in the circulating video.”

Regarding unclaimed bodies, the department said the hospital currently has seven pauper cases.

“The tracing of next of kin and other statutory processes are ongoing in accordance with prescribed protocols before any further action is taken.”

Officials urged members of the public to verify information before sharing it online.

“Members of the public are urged to exercise caution when sharing old or unverified content on social media, as this may create unnecessary anxiety and spread misinformation.”

The clarification comes just over a year after the department rejected similar claims that bodies were piling up at the hospital due to an administrative failure involving a shortage of printer cartridges.

At the time, the DA and the Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira) alleged that delays in printing critical post-mortem documentation had created an administrative backlog, preventing bodies from being transferred for autopsies and leaving grieving families waiting.

Then departmental spokesperson Motalatale Modiba acknowledged that the hospital experienced printing service disruptions between June 17 and June 23 because of delayed payments to two service providers.

However, Modiba said contingency measures were immediately put in place, the outstanding payments were settled, and reports of a major backlog had been exaggerated.

“Contrary to the report, there is only one body there — from a patient who was declared dead on arrival,” Modiba said at the time, adding that all affected families from the previous week had already been assisted.

TimesLIVE