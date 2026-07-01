Looting and gunshots as protesters keep police, army and private security busy

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Soliders were deployed to incidents of looting at several shops in Clermont, west of Durban, on Tuesday night.

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Police, the army, private security and community policing forum members were deployed to several areas around Durban on Tuesday night to respond to groups hunting foreign nationals and looting.

On Tuesday, inter ministerial committee chair on migration and minister of justice and constitutional development Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed the army was deployed to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Soliders at a shop in Clermont which was looted on Tuesday night. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

In Clermont, west of Durban, soldiers and police responded to looting at the Uhuru Supersave Store and Hardware and the KwaDabeka Savemore.

Looters were cleaning out the shops, helping themselves to goods and appliances including, commercial fridges, when police and the army responded.

Soldiers inspect a store in Clermont which was looted. (Sandile Ndlovu)

TimesLIVE spotted several people running away with items while others continued to take what they could until police and soldiers fired shots to stop them stealing.

In Shallcross, groups of protesters were prevented by police and private security from crossing the link road into Chatsworth, prompting the closure of a nearby mall.

Management evacuated tenants and security measures were put in place to prevent looting.

Public order police and the army were also called to Kloof and New Germany to defuse protests and looting at the Wyebank circle.

In Zwelisha and Amaoti, north of Durban, the sound of rapid gunfire echoed at frequent intervals with singing and chanting as groups of protesters took to the streets.

Private security said the group was on the prowl for undocumented foreigners who had not left the country by the June 30 deadline.

Police were deployed to monitor the situation.

TimesLIVE