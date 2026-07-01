South Africa

Most Joburg CBD shops remain shut after march, commuters return to work

Kabungane Biyela

Kabungane Biyela

Claim street shops remain closed, residents roam on the street. (Kabungane Biyela)

Story audio is generated using AI

Most shops in parts of the Johannesburg CBD remained closed on Wednesday morning, a day after marches swept through the city.

By 8.30am businesses across the CBD are usually open, with many spaza shops typically starting trade as early as 6am. However, a walk through the area found most shops were shuttered, with only a handful operating.

Closed shops in Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD. (Kabungane Biyela)

Shops along Rahima Moosa Street, Bree Street, Twist Street, opposite the busy MTN taxi rank, and Claim Street, were closed.

Bree Street shops was closed while commuters were returning to work. Taxis were fully operational. (Kabungane Biyela)

Despite the widespread closures, the streets were busy, with taxis operating as normal and commuters making their way to work, signalling a return to routine for many residents.

While business activity was subdued in parts of the CBD, public transport continued without major disruptions.

TimesLIVE

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