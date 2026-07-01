South Africa

Murder in Alex during looting under investigation

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Shops and spaza shops in Alexandra. A man was fatally shot on Tuesday night when foreign-owned spaza shops were looted between 8th and 9th avenues. Photo: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a person in Alexandra, Gauteng, in the aftermath of the June 30 anti-illegal migrant protests on Tuesday night.

“At about 8pm, community members were looting foreign national spaza shops between 8th and 9th avenues when shots were fired, fatally wounding one victim,” police said in a statement.

“The victim has also not been identified and no one has been arrested yet.”

TimesLIVE

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