Seven homes torched as tensions over foreigners boil over in Kwa-Thema

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Seven shacks were destroyed in a fire at the Marikana informal settlement outside Kwa-Thema on Wednesday in an incident believed to be related to tensions between local residents and foreigners.

Ekurhuleni’s Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) said firefighters were called to the settlement at 11.58am after receiving reports of shacks on fire.

Fire crews from Kwa-Thema and Selection Park were dispatched with two fire engines and 11 firefighters.

When they arrived, four shacks in one yard were already burning, while another three shacks in separate yards were also engulfed in flames.

“The burnt shacks belong to foreigners and the occupants were allegedly forcefully removed from the settlement,” said spokesperson William Ntladi.

The incident comes amid growing tensions over undocumented foreigners in parts of Gauteng, with some communities demanding that foreigners leave.

Firefighters faced difficulties while trying to extinguish the fires after residents allegedly obstructed them.

“They prevented free fire ground operations,” said Ntladi.

Despite the destruction, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Law enforcement officers remained at the settlement as authorities monitored the situation.

“The situation remains tense under the watchful eyes of law enforcement agencies,” said Ntladi.

TimesLIVE