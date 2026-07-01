Three arrested after Hillbrow protest shooting leaves two injured

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Three suspects have been arrested after two people, one a 17-year-old, were shot and injured during a protest against illegal immigration in Hillbrow on Tuesday.

Police said the trio allegedly opened fire on protesters who were passing along the street, injuring the two victims.

Police said protesters retaliated by torching the suspects’ vehicle.

The three suspects were arrested and two licensed firearms, believed to have been used in the shooting, were seized.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on charges of attempted murder.

The shooting sparked scenes of chaos in Hillbrow, where TimesLIVE witnessed police firing rubber bullets and teargas to disperse crowds after the incident.

In a video captured by TimesLIVE after the gunfire, angry protesters and residents hurled stones and bricks before setting a vehicle alight. Officers rushed to the scene, where marchers scattered in different directions, with some tripping and falling as they fled the rubber bullets.

Emergency medical services treated one of the injured protesters at the scene before transporting the person to hospital, while police cordoned off the area for investigation.

A heavy police presence remained in the area as authorities restored order.

TimesLIVE