WATCH LIVE | Judgment delivered in Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala plea and sentence deal

Judgment in the R228m Medicare24 fraud case involving tenderpreneur Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala at the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria is expected to be delivered on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Judgment in the R228m Medicare24 fraud case involving tenderpreneur Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala at the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria is expected to be delivered on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
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