South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Natjoints provides updates after anti-illegal immigration marches

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TimesLIVE

The national joint operational and intelligence structure will on Wednesday provide an update on the June 30 demonstrations against undocumented migrants held across the country on Tuesday.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

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