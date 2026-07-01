Western Cape government returns protesters’ CVs as anti-illegal migration demonstrators vow to intensify campaign

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Hundreds of supporters from the Labour and Civic Organisation, March and March, and Operation Dudula gather outside the Western Cape Provincial Parliament in Cape Town on Monday, demanding that South Africans be prioritised for employment and calling for stronger action against the employment of undocumented foreign nationals.

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The Western Cape government returned a bundle of CVs submitted by anti-illegal immigration protesters on Tuesday, saying it could not accept job applications outside formal recruitment processes.

The demonstrators accused the Western Cape government of failing to act against the employment of undocumented foreign nationals and vowed to escalate their campaign.

The CVs were handed back after members of the Labour and Civic Organisation (Laco), March and March and Operation Dudula demonstrated outside the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, demanding that South Africans be prioritised for jobs and that the government take decisive action against employers who hire undocumented migrants.

Though provincial officials insisted labour law enforcement falls under national government, protest leaders said Tuesday’s demonstration was “just the beginning” of their campaign.

On Tuesday, hundreds of supporters from Laco, March and March and Operation Dudula demonstrated, demanding that South Africans be prioritised for employment and calling for action against the alleged employment of undocumented foreign nationals.

The demonstration coincided with the June 30 deadline that March and March had set for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa.

Laco leader Nkululeko Magubane said the organisation had originally submitted a memorandum to the Western Cape government on June 11, outlining eight demands and giving the provincial administration four days to respond.

“We were here to submit a memorandum to the Western Cape government because the City of Cape Town falls under its leadership. The problem we are experiencing in Cape Town is the influx of illegal foreigners. We submitted the memorandum because we are sick and tired of this uncontrolled growth. This issue has been raised nationally, but the Western Cape government seems relaxed when it comes to dealing with it,” he said.

Magubane said the organisation returned to the provincial parliament because it had not received a response within the agreed timeframe.

“We decided to come here today to demand answers because today is June 30, the national deadline for all illegal foreigners to pack their bags and leave. However, here in the Western Cape, they are not going anywhere because the Western Cape government favours them,” he claimed.

The protest began with a relatively small group of demonstrators from March and March and Operation Dudula before growing significantly when Laco members joined. As the crowd swelled, several businesses along Long Street temporarily closed their doors as a precaution.

Responding on behalf of the provincial government, director-general Harry Malila acknowledged the concerns raised but stressed that the Western Cape government does not have the legal authority to dictate private companies’ hiring practices.

“We understand the frustration that arises when people feel excluded from economic opportunities,” Malila said.

He explained that employment contracts, labour disputes, union matters and compliance with labour legislation fall under the jurisdiction of the National Department of Employment and Labour and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Basically, what the Western Cape government is saying is that it is not going to deal with the issue of illegal foreigners, and that it does not have jurisdiction to inspect companies that employ illegal immigrants. However, they have at least given us a line of march by indicating which institutions we should approach. — Laco leader Sapho Mahilihili

“The Western Cape government does not have the mandate to direct the hiring practices of private companies, nor do we appoint individuals to positions in the private or NGO sectors. We therefore encourage Laco to engage these institutions directly, as they have the legal authority to investigate and enforce compliance,” he said.

Malila added that recruitment within the provincial government follows legislated and transparent processes under the Public Service Act and related regulations.

“We do not make appointments based on CV submissions outside of those formal processes. As requested by the Laco leadership, we are therefore returning the CVs that were submitted.”

He said the province remains focused on creating jobs by growing the economy and supporting job seekers through job-matching platforms, skills development programmes and partnerships with industry. He also advised Laco to approach the provincial inspectorate of the department of employment and labour regarding allegations of illegal employment practices.

Following the response, Laco leader Sapho Mahilihili said the organisation was disappointed but had at least been directed to the relevant authorities.

“Basically, what the Western Cape government is saying is that it is not going to deal with the issue of illegal foreigners, and that it does not have jurisdiction to inspect companies that employ illegal immigrants. However, they have at least given us a line of march by indicating which institutions we should approach,” he said.

Mahilihili said the organisation would now consider its next steps.

“The struggle continues. We will meet as leadership, plan the way forward and continue pursuing this matter,” he said.

After receiving the provincial government’s response, the protesters dispersed peacefully, saying Tuesday’s demonstration marked the beginning rather than the end of their campaign.