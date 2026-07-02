16 people killed after bus overturns on N1 near Touws River

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Emergency services are assisting the survivors after a bus crash in the Western Cape. Stock image

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Sixteen fatalities have been confirmed after a bus crash on the N1 at Touws River in the Western Cape in the early hours on Thursday.

“Recovery operations and the extraction of remaining occupants are under way,” the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said in a 7.25am update.

“The total number of casualties will be confirmed once all emergency medical services have concluded their operations.”

This is the second bus crash this week. A driver died when a bus transporting Malawian nationals overturned in Limpopo yesterday.

The RTMC is involved in investigating both crashes.

Its spokesperson Simon Zwane said the Western Cape crash took place around 1.30am.

The bus was transporting about 78 passengers from Cape Town to Idutywa in the Eastern Cape.

“It is alleged that the bus swerved to avoid colliding with a delivery vehicle when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned.

“The crash resulted in 16 fatalities. Twenty occupants sustained injuries and were transported to Worcester Hospital.”

TimesLIVE