Blow to illegal chrome mining as court allows AFU to seize seven trucks

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The forfeiture order stems from an illegal chrome mining operation conducted in Marulakop village in the North West in July 2025. Stock image:

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in the North West has obtained an order to permanently seize seven trucks that were found to be used in the offence of illegal chrome mining.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the forfeiture order was granted by the North West High Court on June 25.

“The forfeiture order stems from an illegal chrome mining operation conducted in Marulakop Village,” NPA spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said on Thursday.

The court heard that on July 13 2025, police in Nietverdiend responded to a complaint received from a resident of Marulakop regarding seven trucks that were allegedly involved in illegal mining activities on grazing land.

“Upon arrival, police found the seven trucks fully loaded with chrome ore. Seven suspects were arrested at the scene, while other suspects fled.”

The arrested suspects were unable to produce any legal documentation authorising them to extract, transport, or load chrome ore or to conduct mining activities on the property.

The suspects were subsequently charged with illicit dealing in and/or possession of precious metals. The criminal case remains before the courts.

Gunya said in its submission to the court the AFU highlighted the severe environmental, social and economic consequences associated with illegal mining.

“Environmentally, illegal mining causes extensive land degradation, contamination of water and soil resources and the formation of sinkholes, posing a significant threat to ecosystems and surrounding communities.”

Socially, these operations were often linked to serious crimes, including murder, rape, human trafficking and other human rights violations, while also contributing to poor public health outcomes in affected areas.

“Economically, illegal mining undermines the legitimate mining sector by reducing government tax revenue, increasing operational costs for lawful businesses, and eroding investor confidence.”

North West director of public prosecutions Rachel Makhari commended the AFU for its diligent work in securing the forfeiture order.

“The NPA remains steadfast in its mandate to combat organised crime and illegal mining while ensuring accountability for those involved in such criminal activities.”

TimesLIVE