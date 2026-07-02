Tourism enters the AI era as travellers increasingly rely on digital assistants

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Swartland Tourism hosted its inaugural Trailblazers & Tastemakers Summit at Meerhof Wine Estate in Riebeek Kasteel, where tourism leaders explored how artificial intelligence is transforming travel planning, destination marketing and visitor experiences.

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More South Africans are turning to artificial intelligence to plan their holidays, forcing tourism operators and destinations to rethink how they market themselves in an increasingly digital world.

Industry experts say AI is rapidly changing how travellers discover destinations, research experiences and make bookings, creating both opportunities and challenges for tourism businesses.

Those trends were under the spotlight last week at Swartland Tourism’s inaugural Trailblazers & Tastemakers Summit at Meerhof Wine Estate in Riebeek Kasteel, where tourism leaders, destination marketers, entrepreneurs and creatives gathered to discuss the future of travel.

The summit explored how destinations can use innovation, AI, creativity and collaboration to remain competitive, attract visitors and create tourism experiences that benefit local communities.

About 50km north of Cape Town, the Swartland has built a reputation for its wine farms, food culture, rural charm and entrepreneurial spirit. Organisers say embracing technology will be critical to sustaining growth and keeping the region relevant in a fast-changing tourism landscape.

The discussion comes as travellers increasingly rely on AI-powered tools to plan trips.

At the World Travel Market (WTM) Africa held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre earlier this year, tour operators reported a sharp rise in travellers using AI to research and organise holidays.

In South Africa, about 23% of travellers already use AI to plan their journeys, while global research shows 42% of travellers now use AI assistants, making them the second most-used travel-planning resource after search engines.

David Kaye, an AI expert at Daxan Technologies, told the Sunday Times the impact of AI on tourism is comparable to the arrival of the internet more than two decades ago.

Small destinations no longer need massive marketing budgets to compete. AI enables small teams to create professional-quality content, improve customer engagement, analyse data and reach highly targeted audiences. — David Kaye, AI expert

“AI is helping tourism operators improve efficiency, personalise communication, automate routine tasks and make better decisions through data. Organisations that learn to use AI effectively will gain a significant competitive advantage,” he said.

Kaye said digital innovation is particularly valuable for small tourism businesses, allowing them to market themselves more effectively and compete with larger players.

“From online bookings and customer relationship management systems to AI-powered content creation and social media marketing, technology can help businesses reach new audiences and improve profitability. But it cannot replace the passion, perspective and determination that drive a business. Those qualities come from people.”

According to Kaye, one of AI’s greatest strengths is that it levels the playing field for smaller destinations.

“Small destinations no longer need massive marketing budgets to compete. AI enables small teams to create professional-quality content, improve customer engagement, analyse data and reach highly targeted audiences.”

He said rural destinations often have unique stories to tell.

“AI can help turn those stories into compelling content that showcases authentic experiences and connects with travellers seeking meaningful travel. People don’t want generic tourism information; they want to understand what makes a destination special.”

Kaye cautioned that businesses should adopt AI strategically rather than becoming overly dependent on it.

“The biggest challenge is often knowing where to start. Many small businesses are overwhelmed by the number of tools available and are unsure which ones offer real value.”

He also warned against sacrificing authenticity for speed.

“The line between what is real and what is artificially created, particularly in image generation, is becoming increasingly blurred. Businesses must ensure their own voice, identity and authenticity are not lost in the process.”

Ann Heyns, CEO of Swartland Tourism NPC, said the summit was designed to help local tourism and hospitality businesses prepare for a rapidly changing future.

“Artificial intelligence is one of the most significant business and technology shifts of our generation. It is already changing how people search for information, plan travel, create content and make purchasing decisions,” she said.

“We want tourism businesses of all sizes to understand what AI is, what it can do and how to use it effectively, while preserving the unique character that makes the Swartland special.”

Heyns said AI gives smaller destinations access to tools that were once available only to organisations with large marketing budgets.

“Travellers are looking for authenticity and meaningful experiences. AI can help small destinations tell those stories more effectively and reach the right audiences.”

The conversation comes as tourism in the Western Cape continues to grow. According to data released by South African Tourism in April, international tourist arrivals to the province increased by 11.1%, highlighting the importance of innovation as destinations compete for a growing share of global travellers.