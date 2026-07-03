Emfuleni municipality fraud accused denied bail for second time

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Fraud accused Janitha van Reenen Coetzee was denied bail for the second time by the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court.

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The Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Friday denied a second bail application by a woman accused of defrauding the Emfuleni local municipality of R424,000.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Tshegofatso Makhudu said Janitha van Reenen Coetzee, 25, faces a charge of fraud after allegedly posing as an independent agent who claimed she could help residents secure discounts on their outstanding municipal accounts.

The accused allegedly accepted payments from residents under the pretence of making discounted payments to the municipality on their behalf. However, the funds were allegedly never paid over to the municipality.

The state further alleges that the accused submitted claims to the municipality on behalf of the victims and the municipality paid her about R424,000, which was never transferred to the intended beneficiaries.

The fraud came to light after the municipality’s then CFO, the late Martha Mani Rantsofu, identified suspicious claims amounting to R424,000 and reported the matter.

An internal investigation was conducted before the case was referred to the police for further investigation.

During the latest bail proceedings, prosecutor Moses Raditsela opposed the application, arguing that the accused had failed to present any genuine new facts to justify reconsideration of bail.

Raditsela added that the accused posed a flight risk, citing inconsistencies regarding her residential address that made it impossible to properly verify where she lived.

The state argued that the issues raised had already been considered during the previous bail application and that releasing her would not be in the interests of justice.

The court agreed with the state’s submissions, finding that the information presented by the accused did not amount to new facts.

The matter was postponed until July 23 for further investigation.

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