Former CEO in the dock for widows’ and pensioners’ missing millions

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Chartered accountant Hussun Abdul Khalek Omar, who allegedly plundered millions of rands from his Sharia-compliant property company to buy luxury apartments, a supercar and precious metals was granted R200,000 bail for alleged money laundering.

A chartered accountant who allegedly plundered millions of rands from his Sharia-compliant property company to buy luxury apartments, a supercar and precious metals was granted R200,000 bail for alleged money laundering.

Chartered accountant Hussun Abdul Khalek Omar, who turns 73 on Saturday and cites a Camps Bay address as his residence, appeared before Durban magistrate Scelo Zuma on Wednesday.

Conditions included that he must report twice weekly to a police station and must surrender his passport and his US Green Card.

He is a former director of Amaanat Investment Holdings (AIH), a property holding group said to have 6,000 shareholders, many of them pensioners and single mothers.

The case was adjourned until August 5.

Omar, who is commonly referred to as HAK, is facing 22 counts of fraud (alternatively theft) and 12 counts of money laundering. His company Kreston KZN Agency is cited as accused number two with the same charges.

On the charge sheet, the state has cautioned that if convicted, he could face minimum sentences of 15 years (for the fraud and theft) and fines of R100m, or up to 30 years in prison, for money laundering.

The state alleges that while he was a director of AIH, he transferred funds amounting to more than R29m to other entities, including his own auditing firm, which he then used to buy luxury properties in Cape Town, Johannesburg’s Houghton, and a Porsche and “precious metals”.

In his affidavit in bail proceedings, Omar vehemently denied the allegations and said he was litigating, in civil courts, against 15 complainants in the matter.

“I’m of the view that this matter is entirely complainant-driven, including the timing of my arrest.”

He said he had “nothing to hide” and had co-operative extensively with all investigations.

AIH in 2022 initiated civil proceedings against Omar, suing him for R166m.

That was initially underpinned by a forensic audit report conducted by Eckhard Volker of Integrated Forensic Accounting Services.

He found that not only had Omar been “personally conflicted” in his duties, “expenses of not less than R160m had been debited against stated capital over 10 years”, the majority related to payments to Kreston.

Following a further forensic investigation, the claim against Omar has now risen to R646m relating to 441 payments made to Kreston via another firm under his control over nine years.

That matter has subsequently been referred to arbitration, which is expected to be heard over three weeks this month by retired judge Ashley Binns-Ward.

In the civil summons in that matter, it is alleged that Omar stole the money and splurged it on luxury apartments, cars and overseas trips.

AIH was said to own about 30 commercial properties, had about 6,000 shareholders and an asset value of R4.6bn.

But following the alleged actions of Omar, the shareholders, mainly from the Muslim community, were left financially devastated with returns on their investments dropping from about 7% a month to less than 2%.

In the summons it was alleged that Omar was the owner of accountancy firm Kreston, which rendered book-keeping, auditing and payroll services to Amaanat.

It alleged that on various dates between March 2013 and October 2021, acting in his capacity as managing partner of Kreston, he rendered false invoices for payment and then wearing his Amaanat hat, authorised those payments.

Also in 2022, AIH secured an interdict stopping Omar from selling two high-end apartments in Camps Bay and Umhlanga which he had allegedly bought with his ill-gotten gains.

In his affidavit in support of that application, board chairperson Shaukat Alli Moosa said that the company was first started in 1968 with one building, purchased with contributions by local Muslim investors.

“Shareholders typically earn a return from rental income,” he said.

He said red flags about the management of the company had been raised at its AGM in November 2021 and, acting on information from a whistleblower, it had emerged that “significant funds had been transferred, without authority” from the company’s business bank account to Kreston.

These funds had been “written off” as legitimate share issue expenses, an amount which can be netted off against stated capital, for example, for consulting fees.

Moosa said in a meeting with the company’s attorney, Omar had admitted withdrawing between R40m and R45m “in good faith” and in anticipation of fees.

He provided a list of what he had spent the money on, including R3m on refurbishments to his Westville home, R3m for the Umhlanga flat, R4m to purchase another house in Westville, R10m for a Camps Bay property, R4m on motor vehicles and R4m on overseas travel.

Moosa claimed Omar had offered to reimburse the money.

That interdict was granted by consent.