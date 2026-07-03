Joburg’s Thuso House customer service centre issues resolved

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink Brink says the matter stemmed from an administrative error dating back more than a decade and that the necessary payment has now been made. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Story audio is generated using AI

The City of Johannesburg’s Thuso House customer service centre in Braamfontein remains closed but efforts are under way to reopen it.

The city, in a statement released on Friday, said it has settled the outstanding amount of more than R3.4m that led to the temporary disruption. It was finalising the necessary operational arrangements to reopen Thuso House.

The closure of the centre this week followed the execution of a court process that resulted in the temporary removal of certain office equipment.

City manager Floyd Brink said the matter stemmed from an administrative error dating back more than a decade and that the necessary payment had now been made.

Brink said delays in settling the payment were caused by administrative system challenges, which had since been resolved.

The municipality said it was working with the sheriff to restore normal operations and assured residents that municipal service delivery had not been affected by the incident.

While the Thuso House service centre remains temporarily closed, customers have been encouraged to use alternative service channels, including the city’s e-Joburg portal, the CoJ CSD mobile app and regional email support.

Residents requiring face-to-face assistance have been advised to visit the Eureka House, Vrededorp or Reuven customer service centres in Region F until Thuso House reopens.

TimesLIVE