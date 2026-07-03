Move to shut biscuit factory after raid finds nine foreigners allegedly working illegally

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Police have arrested and detained nine foreign nationals employed at a biscuit factory in Reitz in the Free State. Picture: Supplied

Police have arrested and detained nine foreign nationals who were employed at a biscuit factory in Reitz in the Free State.

Police spokesperson WO Mmako Mophiring said: “An intelligence-driven operation was conducted at the premises. The necessary immigration verification and administrative processes are being finalised.

“The local municipality has been engaged in relation to the matter, and the factory is expected to be closed pending further investigations.”

Authorities are also considering further action against the owner for alleged non-compliance with applicable legislation, Mophiring said.

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