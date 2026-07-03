Police pilot signs off with 16,900 hours in the sky

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The South African Police Service’s longest-serving pilot retired this week after an illustrious career that saw him pursue dangerous criminals from the flight deck and save lives in rescue missions.

Lt-Col Jacobus Gideon “Div” de Villiers has been based at Wonderboom Airwing. He has operated all helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft used by the SAPS including the PC6 Pilatus PC-6 Porter, Pilatus PC-12, King Air C90, Cessna Sovereign jet, MD500 D, and the AS350 Squirrel.

His 46-year policing career began at Pretoria Central police station. With a passion for aviation, he later completed an advanced aviation training programme at his own expense which earned him his fixed-wing commercial pilot licence (CPL).

Every take-off has a purpose. Whether you are tracking suspects, searching for missing people, or supporting officers on the ground. — Lt Col Div de Villiers' message to next generation of police pilots

De Villiers underwent advanced aviation training at the National Airways Corporation and earned a commercial pilot licence for helicopters (CPL-H) and placement at the SAPS Airwing for the past 37 years.

He also obtained a national diploma in police administration and completed several internal and international courses throughout his career.

Among his career highlights was undergoing aviation training in America and getting to fly home a Cessna Sovereign jet for the SAPS.

Altogether, he spent 16,900 hours in the skies supporting crime-fighting operations, search and rescue missions, tactical deployments and other emergency responses.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said: “Through years of dedication, discipline and continuous training, he became one of the organisation’s most experienced pilots, earning him the respect of colleagues and the trust of those who relied on his expertise from the air.

“Beyond flying, Lt-Col de Villiers has played a vital role in mentoring younger pilots and air law enforcement officers, passing on valuable knowledge and helping shape the next aviation generation in the SAPS,“ she said.

De Villiers and his colleagues were awarded certificates of commendation for bravery for the aerial support they provided during the infamous Carousal cash-in-transit heist that took place on December 11 2007. “On that day, police intercepted a group of heavily armed suspects who had planned to rob a cash van. During a shoot-out, police fatally wounded 11 suspects and injured one,” said Van Wyk.

He was also recognised for outstanding service delivery and awarded the National Commissioner’s Award at the 2019 police national excellence awards.

Before De Villiers logged his last flight as a police officer, he received a tribute from acting national commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane.

“Your years in the skies have been more than just flying missions. You have been a trusted guardian, supporting countless policing operations, search and rescue missions, crime prevention initiatives and emergency responses. Your professionalism, discipline and unwavering commitment to duty have made a lasting contribution to the safety and security of our country,” Dimpane said.

De Villiers said it had been his honour to wear the badge and serve the country.

“To those I’m leaving behind — remember, every take-off has a purpose. Whether you are tracking suspects, searching for missing people, or supporting officers on the ground. As pilots, your work makes a difference.”

Div de Villers logged his last flight as a police pilot before acting national commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane and other officers on his retirement. (SAPS)

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