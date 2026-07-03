Ramaphosa: Public impeachment hearing before court review would be unjust

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President Cyril Ramaphosa is asking for a stay of the impeachment process until the court has determined his application for review of the panel report.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa would suffer severe harm if he was subjected to the ignominy of a pubic hearing before the lawfulness of the panel report that underpinned the process for his impeachment was established.

This was submitted by Ramaphosa’s advocates in their heads of argument in the Western Cape High Court on Friday in an urgent application to stay his impeachment process in parliament for a few months, pending the court’s review of the panel report.

Ramaphosa said his urgent application was “far more modest”.

“The president merely asks for a stay of the impeachment process until this court has determined his application for review of the panel report upon which the motion for his impeachment is based,” the president’s counsel Wim Trengove SC and Adv Ndumiso Luthuli said.

They said the review has been set down for hearing in court court from September 2 to 4.

“The president, in other words, merely asks for a stay of a few months.”

Ramaphosa’s counsel said the impeachment process was another step in a long-running attempt by the president’s political adversaries to remove him from office.

“Their attempts came to nought in December 2022 when the National Assembly voted against the president’s impeachment. But, some 3.5 years later, their attempt at impeachment was revitalised by a judgment of the Constitutional Court.”

The latest judgment from the apex court held that the National Assembly rule, in terms of which the resolution of December 2022 was passed, was unconstitutional and invalid. The Constitutional Court replaced the rule and set aside the National Assembly resolution.

Ramaphosa then launched an application in the high court for the review of the panel’s report.

Counsel said the president’s application was for a modest pause in impeachment proceedings.

“That is particularly so compared to the three-and-a-half year delay since the panel rendered its report.”

They said the delay was none of the president’s doing.

“Now that his adversaries, who have been inactive for years, are rushing to have an impeachment hearing, the president merely asks for a stay for a few months to allow this court to determine the validity of the panel report.”

Counsel for Ramaphosa said in his application for review, the president relied on a number of fundamental flaws in the panel’s report.

One of the grounds of review was that the panel fundamentally misunderstood its mandate under the National Assembly’s rules.

“Under the National Assembly’s rules, the president was only guilty of impeachable conduct if he acted in bad faith.

“The panel however overlooked this requirement in its assessment of the president’s conduct. It never asked itself or determined that the president had acted in bad faith.”

The lawyers said Ramaphosa contended that the panel report was unlawful and was thus to be reviewed and set aside. They said the Constitutional Court did not consider or pronounce on this question at all.

On the contrary, they argued, chief justice Mandisa Maya, in her judgment, stated that when a panel recommends that a section 89 inquiry be held, its recommendation must be implemented by a referral to an impeachment committee “unless and until the report is set aside on review”.

“She accepted, in other words, that a report before the impeachment committee may indeed be reviewed and set aside,” they said.

The lawyers said National Assembly rules protected an incumbent president against the risk of public humiliation by an impeachment hearing on baseless charges.

“They do so by requiring a panel to consider and report on an impeachment motion before it is referred to a public hearing.

“The president will be deprived of this protection if he is forced to submit to an impeachment hearing before the lawfulness of the panel’s report has been determined.”

TimesLIVE