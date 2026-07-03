Strangled, beaten on her birthday: Boyfriend jailed

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Agnes Thabane was strangled and beaten by her boyfriend.

The final days of Agnes Thabane’s life were spent being strangled and beaten, sustaining serious injuries that led to her experiencing seizures three days later and culminating in her death.

The culprit was her boyfriend, Katlego Solomon Ledwaba.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said a sentence of life imprisonment for murder has been handed down against the 33-year-old by the Johannesburg high court.

“Evidence presented before the court revealed that Ledwaba and the deceased were in a romantic relationship and lived together as boyfriend and girlfriend.

“On November 10 2024, which was Thabane’s birthday, Ledwaba assaulted and strangled her at their residence in Hillside, Mapetla, causing serious injuries.

“Three days later, Thabane began experiencing seizures. Ledwaba subsequently took her to the hospital, where she was admitted. Despite receiving medical treatment, she succumbed to her injuries and died on November 14 2024.

“A post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause of death was consistent with neck compression resulting from strangulation.”

During sentencing proceedings, senior state advocate Job Masina argued that Ledwaba had subjected Thabane to repeated acts of violence over two consecutive days, against the backdrop of a history of domestic abuse within the relationship.

Mohlatlole said the court rejected the defence’s contention that Ledwaba’s actions after the assault, including seeking medical assistance for the deceased, demonstrated genuine remorse. Instead, it found he had failed to accept responsibility for his actions.

In delivering sentence, the court underscored the seriousness of intimate partner femicide, describing it as the ultimate betrayal by a person who should have provided protection, safety and companionship. The court further held that neither jealousy nor alcohol consumption could be regarded as mitigating factors in the circumstances of the case.

“This sentence sends a strong message that perpetrators of violence against women will be held accountable and that the courts will continue to impose severe penalties in appropriate cases,” Mohlatlole said.

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