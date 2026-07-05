Explosive WhatsApps expose alleged plot to rig SAPS tenders

WhatsApp messages between suspended crime intelligence boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan and controversial cigarettes boss Mohammad Sayed show how they allegedly conspired to manipulate procurement in SAPS for their mutual benefit.
These are among the allegations contained in documents before the Madlanga commission.
In an affidavit by commission investigator Tshepo Nyatlo, he outlines how Sayed, a senior executive at tobacco firm Carnilinx, supplied Khan with particulars of the contentious R3m UK trip taken by former Ekurhuleni municipal manager Imogen Mashazi in July 2022, in an alleged scheme to “buy influence”.
Some of the other allegations before the Madlanga commission include that Khan and Sayed conspired to use SAPS resources to neutralise Carnilinx competitors.
Other allegations are:
- there were improper attempts to manipulate procurement in SAPS for their mutual benefit;
- Khan regularly shared confidential crime intelligence information with Sayed;
- they conspired to orchestrate the removal of former inspector-general of intelligence Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe. This allegedly involved planting questions in parliament through the EFF in an attempt to trap Dintwe in a lie over his relationship with an alleged drug dealer;
- that at Sayed’s request, Khan used his powers in the SAPS to provide Julius Malema with the address and details of a complainant in a case against the EFF leader; and
- that they discussed, on several occasions, Wiandre Pretorius, who was allegedly employed by Sayed with Khan’s assistance and was instrumental in operations designed to undermine Sayed’s rivals in the illegal tobacco industry. Pretorius committed suicide in February after being named at the commission in a murder in which police officers were implicated.
Commission investigators want Khan to clarify his ties to Sayed and the nature of their exchanges.
Sayed, this week, dismissed the allegations, telling the Sunday Times: “I have never engaged Maj-Gen Khan for the purposes of ‘buying influence’.”
He denied any collusion with Khan to rig tenders and get rid of Carnilinx competitors.
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