Bail for two men who ‘illegally’ fitted blue lights to private vehicle

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R10,000 bail was granted to two accused who allegedly illegally fitted blue lights to a private vehicle.

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Two men accused of illegally fitting blue lights to a private vehicle were granted bail of R10,000 each by the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Tshegofatso Makhudu said Afzal Abramjee, 40, from Centurion, and Manuel Pinto, 49, a Mozambican living in Robertsham, Johannesburg, appeared in court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle fitted with, or displaying, lamps emitting blue lights in contravention of the law.

Makhudu said the case stemmed from a police roadblock in Wierdabrug on June 4.

Police stopped a vehicle driven by Abramjee’s wife and discovered it had been fitted with blue lights. When questioned, she reportedly told officers the vehicle belonged to her husband.

Police contacted Abramjee and asked him to come to the scene. When he arrived, he and his wife were taken to the Wierdabrug police station for further questioning. The vehicle was seized and the pair were later released while investigations continued.

After the completion of the investigation, Abramjee and Pinto were arrested at their respective homes on Friday and Saturday.

During Monday’s court appearance, the state did not oppose bail, saying neither accused was considered a flight risk. However, prosecutors asked the court to impose strict bail conditions to protect the integrity of the investigation.

As part of their bail conditions, the two men must report once a week to their nearest police stations between 5pm and 8pm, surrender their passports to the investigating officer within 24 hours and refrain from contacting witnesses, either directly or indirectly.

The matter was postponed to August 5 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE