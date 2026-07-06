Gauteng exceeds Lenacapavir rollout target in first month

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Lenacapavir is injected just under the skin, typically in the stomach area, where it forms a small depot that very slowly releases the drug over time. Stock image:

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The Gauteng health department has exceeded its first-month target for rolling out Lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV prevention medicine, with more than 6,100 eligible people receiving the drug since the programme launched in June.

The department said 6,130 eligible clients were initiated on Lenacapavir between June 8 and the end of the month, achieving 131% of its monthly target of 4,672 initiations.

Lenacapavir is being introduced in phases to provide an additional HIV prevention option for people at substantial risk of contracting the virus, supporting South Africa’s goal of ending Aids as a public health threat by 2030.

The department said the medicine is now available at 133 public clinics in Gauteng, with all facilities supplied with adequate stock.

Among Gauteng’s five health districts, Tshwane recorded the highest number of initiations at 2,216, followed by Johannesburg with 1,981 and Ekurhuleni with 1,435. Sedibeng recorded 377 initiations, while the West Rand recorded 121.

Health officials said stock levels remain sufficient to sustain the rollout.

Expanding access to comprehensive HIV prevention services, particularly among populations at increased risk of HIV infection, remains a top priority of the department — Gauteng health department

According to the department, more than 7,400 injectable packs and more than 7,500 oral tablet packs remain available at reporting facilities. A second consignment of 9,830 Lenacapavir packs was delivered to the provincial medical supplies depot on June 26 to support further expansion of the programme and ensure uninterrupted access.

Despite the encouraging uptake, the department stressed that Lenacapavir is only one component of HIV prevention.

It reminded the public that the medicine does not protect against other sexually transmitted infections or prevent unintended pregnancies. The department encouraged people using Lenacapavir to continue practising safer sex by:

using condoms consistently and correctly;

undergoing regular screening for sexually transmitted infections; and

accessing sexual and reproductive health services at public health-care facilities.

The department also credited health-care workers and programme teams for the successful rollout.

“Expanding access to comprehensive HIV prevention services, particularly among populations at increased risk of HIV infection, remains a top priority of the department.”

TimesLIVE