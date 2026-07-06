Industry urged to help TVET colleges tackle skills crisis

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SA’s vocational training system cannot solve the country’s skills crisis on its own, with industry urged to play a far greater role in producing job-ready artisans as rapid technological change reshapes the market.

Education and manufacturing leaders warned that unless businesses partner with technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges to provide workplace training and help modernise skills development, graduates will continue to struggle to find work and employers will battle to fill positions.

This comes as Eastcape Midlands TVET College hosted a business breakfast on Friday, bringing together businesses, sector education and training authorities (Setas), and the higher education and training department under the theme, “New Pathways, New Skills and New Opportunities”.

College principal Charl van Heerden said if the country is serious about reducing unemployment, addressing scarce skills, increasing productivity and improving competitiveness, then collaboration between the different sectors is no longer optional but essential.

Van Heerden said the rapid advancement of technology, digital transformation, automation and changing industry needs requires SA to rethink how skills are developed.

The sector is adapting so that those are being moved out and we are adopting occupational qualifications in all spheres of skills that exist — Charl van Heerden, Eastcape Midlands TVET College principal

“This is precisely where technical, vocational and education training has a critical role to play,” he said.

“One of the most significant developments currently shaping the TVET sector is the scaled rollout of quality council for trades and occupational programmes across all colleges.

“These programmes represent a major shift in vocational education. They are designed with industry at their core, ensuring that graduates possess not only theoretical knowledge but also the practical competencies and workplace experience required to perform effectively from day 1.

“The major shift was when we had a significant number of our students being in the workplace through apprenticeships and trades-related qualifications.

“Post-1994, many of our programme offerings moved into a formal national technical diploma in all of those fields, mostly in business-related, soft skills-related kind of programmes.

“The sector is adapting so that those are being moved out and we are adopting occupational qualifications in all spheres of skills that exist.”

Post-1994, companies were privatised when several state-owned companies were privatised,. The first thing they did was close training centres. Then the expectation grew to say colleges should give ready-made artisans — Sabelo Buthelezi, higher education special projects and training unit chief director

Van Heerden said the solution is in strong partnerships, with the government creating an enabling policy environment and Setas providing strategic support through skills development, workplace-based learning and funding.

He said the industry offers invaluable insight into current and future skills demands while creating opportunities for experimental learning.

Higher education special projects and training unit chief director Sabelo Buthelezi said TVET colleges are not producing artisans who meet industry standards and expectations. He said they were never meant to.

“Post-1994, companies were privatised when several state-owned companies were privatised,” said Buthelezi.

“The first thing they did was close training centres. Then the expectation grew to say colleges should give ready-made artisans.”

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