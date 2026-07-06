South Africa

Livestock worth R63,600 stolen from Limpopo kraal

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Journalist

Two men, aged 33 and 59, believed to be livestock owners and part of the vigilante group that allegedly kidnapped, shot and severely assaulted the victims after accusing them of criminality, were arrested on Saturday at about 2pm.
Limpopo police are investigating the theft of 16 sheep and 11 goats. (123RF/Dmitry Pichugin/ File photo)

Story audio is generated using AI

Limpopo police on Monday appealed for information after 27 sheep and goats worth an estimated R63,600 were stolen from a kraal in Makotse Newstands.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the theft is believed to have occurred between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

A shepherd secured 16 sheep and 11 goats belonging to a 61-year-old livestock owner inside the kraal at about 5.30pm on Friday before leaving the premises, Ledwaba said.

When the owner returned at about 5.45am on Saturday, he found the kraal had been opened and all 27 animals were gone.

The owner searched the surrounding area but was unable to find the livestock and reported the theft to the Lebowakgomo police.

A case of stock theft has been opened and investigations are under way.

Ledwaba said police are pursuing possible leads to identify the suspects and recover the stolen animals.

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