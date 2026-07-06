Man dies as fire destroys shacks in Thembisa informal settlement

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Five shacks were destroyed in a fire at the Vusimuzi informal settlement in Thembisa on Sunday night, leaving one man dead. Picture:

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A man in his 40s has died after a fire swept through five shacks at the Vusimuzi informal settlement in Thembisa, Gauteng, on Sunday night.

The man suffered critical burn wounds during the blaze and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, according to the City of Ekurhuleni’s disaster and emergency management services (Dems).

Firefighters were called to the informal settlement at about 9.56pm after reports of a shack fire spreading to neighbouring structures.

Six firefighters from the Thembisa fire station responded with a pumper fire engine, while additional crews from the Olifantsfontein fire station were called in because of the risk of the fire spreading further.

When firefighters arrived, they found residents battling the flames by forming a bucket brigade to stop the fire from reaching more homes. Firefighters brought the blaze under control using an attack line.

“One adult male was found to have sustained critical burn wounds and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics,” said Dems spokesperson William Ntladi.

He said the close spacing between the informal structures made it difficult to stop the flames spreading.

Preliminary investigations point to a liquefied petroleum gas cylinder in one of the destroyed shacks as the possible cause of the fire.

Police have taken over the scene and will investigate the cause of the fire.

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