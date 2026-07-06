Operation Shanela nets 619 suspects in week-long Limpopo crackdown

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Police seized more than 532 litres of alcohol and arrested 619 suspects during the week-long Operation Shanela crime crackdown across Limpopo.

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Police in Limpopo have arrested 619 suspects for a range of offences during the latest high-density Operation Shanela conducted across the province over the past week.

The multidisciplinary operation, which ran from Monday June 29 to Sunday July 5, targeted crime hotspots through:

roadblocks;

stop-and-search operations;

vehicle checkpoints;

patrols;

tracing of wanted suspects; and

compliance inspections at businesses including:

scrapyards,



second-hand dealers; and



spaza shops.

The suspects were arrested for offences including illegal possession of unlicensed firearms, robbery with aggravating circumstances, rape, murder, dealing in drugs and illegal dealing in liquor. Among those arrested were:

53 for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm;

46 for common assault;

nine for rape;

253 for illegal immigration;

52 people for illegal dealing in liquor;

43 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs;

six for dealing in drugs; and

three for illegal possession of unlicensed firearms.

Police also recovered:

532.07 l of alcoholic beverages;

of alcoholic beverages; three firearms;

10 rounds of ammunition;

45.15kg of dagga;

28 dangerous weapons;

a stolen vehicle;

115 packets of tobacco products;

small quantities of crystal meth and nyaope; and

R1,040 in cash.

Some of the arrested suspects have already appeared in their respective magistrates’ courts.

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers praised officers involved in the operation and further encouraged ongoing partnerships with the community and external crime-fighting stakeholders.

TimesLIVE