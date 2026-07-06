SAPS rejects claims of negligence over complaint at Sandton station

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The SAPS has rejected allegations that officers ignored a formal complaint lodged at the Sandton police station against a businessman for allegedly hiring undocumented staff.

The response follows a viral social media video of the alleged mishandling of a complaint at the station.

The incident took place on Friday when a group of six women and one man visited the Sandton police station to report that a hotelier allegedly employed more than 100 people without proper documentation.

In the video, an individual said they received a tip-off from a hotel employee about this. She said the employer had been protecting the workers, even providing them with accommodation during the June 30 protests. She said when they confronted the business owner, he allegedly boasted that he “owned” the police station.

According to the individual, officers at the station refused to assist them when they tried to open a case, instead directing them to the department of home affairs.

“None of the police officers were willing to assist us. They didn’t want to open a case,” the individual said.

She also alleged that a senior SAPS official lives at the hotel.

In a statement, the SAPS clarified that it does not handle immigration enforcement or labour disputes and advised the complainants to follow the correct regulatory channels.

“Operations involving immigration and labour matters must follow legal prescripts, intelligence gathering, and interdepartmental co-ordination to ensure they are conducted lawfully and safely,” SAPS said.

“SAPS informed the complainants that matters relating to undocumented foreign nationals require a co-ordinated operation with relevant departments, including the department of home affairs and the department of employment and labour.

“SAPS notes the allegations made against a senior officer. The district commissioner has instructed that these claims be investigated urgently.”

TimesLIVE