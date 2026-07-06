Western Cape closes repatriation operation, but hundreds still stranded outside Epping centre

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The Western Cape government says it has concluded its voluntary repatriation operation for foreign nationals, but media reports indicate that hundreds of people remain outside the department of home affairs’ Epping offices in Cape Town.

In a statement on Monday, the provincial government said all individuals who had presented themselves at municipal facilities and the Epping offices had departed after an extensive verification, registration and logistical process.

The operation brought together municipalities, national government departments, humanitarian organisations, faith-based partners and law enforcement agencies, with dozens of buses arranged to transport people who had opted to return to their home countries.

However, media reports from the site indicated that hundreds of foreign nationals were still gathered outside the Epping facility after the temporary repatriation centre closed.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said the operation demonstrated what could be achieved through co-operation between the government and its partners.

“This operation demonstrated what can be achieved when all spheres of government, humanitarian organisations, religious institutions, transport providers and local communities work together towards a common humanitarian objective,” he said.

Winde also thanked mediators for helping to defuse tensions and prevent unrest, as well as the province’s international relations directorate for engaging with affected foreign missions.

The provincial government expressed appreciation to municipalities that made facilities available, humanitarian organisations that supplied food, water and other relief items, and operational teams that worked throughout the intervention.

It said temporary facilities established for the operation had now been dismantled and normal services were resuming.

The provincial government also made it clear that municipalities would not provide any further transport for the repatriation of foreign nationals, saying reports that free transport services would continue after Sunday were incorrect.

Foreign nationals who still require assistance have been advised to contact their respective embassies or consulates and to use the normal immigration processes administered by the department of home affairs.

The provincial government acknowledged the inconvenience caused to businesses and communities surrounding the temporary support facilities and thanked residents for their patience during the intervention.

While the transport phase has ended, it said provincial departments and municipalities would continue to monitor the situation and respond to any humanitarian, safety and operational concerns through normal service delivery channels.

TimesLIVE