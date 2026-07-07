‘Expired dry bread and juice’: Radovan Krejčíř refuses to testify over prison food

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Radovan Krejčíř, who is serving jail time, appeared before the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Tuesday. The the case was postponed to July 14. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

Story audio is generated using AI

The Palm Ridge magistrate’s court has postponed a case involving convicted underworld boss Radovan Krejčíř after he complained that prison authorities failed to provide him with “nutritious food” so he could take his medication.

Krejčíř appeared in court on Tuesday alongside his co-accused for a Section 342A application. The application demands an investigation into unreasonable delays regarding his outstanding criminal cases, as well as alleged violations of his human rights due to restricted access to medical amenities.

These ongoing trials include charges for conspiracy to commit murder, drug dealing and kidnapping.

The Czech-born inmate is serving a 35-year prison sentence at the C-Max section of the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria for crimes including attempted murder, kidnapping and drug dealing. He was represented by legal counsel Nastasja Otrebski.

Proceedings were initially delayed in the morning after allegations that Krejčíř refused to leave his cell, though he was eventually forced to do so. While court proceedings managed to resume after lunch, they stalled again when Krejčíř took the stand. He stated he could not continue his testimony because he needed a proper meal before taking his medication.

Radovan Krejčíř, who is serving jail time in Kgoshi Mampuru Prison’s C-Max section in Pretoria. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Krejčíř testified that the food he was given had expired and did not meet his dietary restrictions. He said he was allergic to wheat, meaning he could not eat bread.

“No person should eat expired food,” Otrebski argued, placing the blame on the department of correctional services.

Krejčíř claimed he was only given juice and five dry slices of bread that had expired on July 2.

“Nutrition is my fundamental right,” Krejčíř said. “The correctional facility is supposed to provide me with nutritious food. I’m allergic to wheat; I’m not supposed to eat bread. My concern is that I am on medication and I need to eat before taking it. I’m not feeling well enough to proceed. I want to eat and then continue.”

Otrebski argued that the request was based strictly on medical requirements rather than a stubborn refusal to co-operate.

The department of correctional services said Krejčíř had been provided with a prison meal before his court appearance. The department noted that he was given the same food during his last appearance. Krejčíř admitted to receiving the same meal previously, but explained that he had brought his own food on that occasion.

Convicted underworld kingpin Rodovan Krejcir refused to testify after he was given five slices of dry, expired bread and juice for lunch. The matter has been postponed to July 14 @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/JGCpwYBq1S — Innocentia Nkadimeng (@inno_nkadimeng) July 7, 2026

Krejčíř also addressed his late arrival, denying claims he had refused to leave his cell. Instead, he maintained he was consulting with his medical staff that morning.

The case has been postponed to July 14, at which point his co-accused will apply for a separate hearing.

TimesLIVE