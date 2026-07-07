South Africa

Four dead and eight injured in horror nine-vehicle crash near Middelburg

Modiegi Mashamaite

Modiegi Mashamaite

Journalist

Four people were killed in multiple-vehicle collision on the R555 near Middelburg yesterday. (Mpumalanga DCSSL)

Four people died in a horrific nine-vehicle crash on the R555 between Middelburg and Emalahleni in Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon.

The road was reopened after emergency services cleared the scene but they warned that remnants of the collision and damage to the roadway could still pose a hazard to drivers.

The Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison said: “It is alleged that an articulated truck travelling from Middelburg towards Emalahleni on the R555 seemingly lost control and collided with one of the vehicles. Several other vehicles then collided with each other and also crashed into steel bundles that had fallen from the truck.”

The department said nine vehicles were involved in the crash including the articulated truck, four light delivery vehicles (LDVs), one SUV and several other motor vehicles.

Eight people were injured, five seriously. The injured were transported to hospitals in Middelburg and Emalahleni.

Videos shared on social media show the extent of the devastation with several vehicles extensively damaged.

One car was seen with its doors flung open while debris was scattered across the road.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

TimesLIVE

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