Gauteng reaches agreement to stabilise water supply in Lesedi

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The Gauteng government has welcomed the outcome of a high-level intergovernmental meeting that secured an agreement aimed at resolving ongoing water supply challenges in the Lesedi local municipality.

The Gauteng government has welcomed the outcome of a high-level intergovernmental meeting that secured an agreement aimed at resolving ongoing water supply challenges in the Lesedi local municipality.

Last week residents of Ratanda protested after weeks without water supply. Two residents were killed during the protests.

Gauteng government spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said as part of the agreement, Rand Water’s previously implemented 20% reduction in water supply to the municipality will remain suspended while a financial recovery process is implemented.

“A technical team has been established to develop a comprehensive financial and operational recovery plan within seven days,” said Mhlanga.

The team comprises representatives from the department of water and sanitation, Rand Water, Lesedi local municipality, the Gauteng department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, the office of the premier and Gauteng Treasury.

During the meeting, stakeholders acknowledged the municipality’s financial constraints and agreed that efforts should now focus on implementing practical solutions.

Lesedi municipality cited several factors contributing to its financial difficulties, including declining revenue following reduced industrial activity, poor revenue collection, an increasing number of indigent households and rising operational costs.

Rand Water reaffirmed its commitment to working with government to resolve the matter while stressing the importance of maintaining the long-term financial sustainability of the bulk water supply system that serves Gauteng and neighbouring areas.

Stakeholders also condemned recent incidents of violence and damage to property linked to the water supply disruptions, urging residents to raise their concerns peacefully while government works towards a lasting solution.

He added that the provincial government remains committed to supporting municipalities through coordinated intergovernmental interventions aimed at improving governance, strengthening financial management and ensuring reliable delivery of essential services.

“The lessons arising from the Lesedi intervention will also be considered as part of broader efforts to strengthen financial sustainability and service delivery across municipalities experiencing similar challenges,” Mhlanga said.

TimesLIVE