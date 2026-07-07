Madlanga commission seeks more time as workload mounts ahead of August deadline

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The Madlanga commission is in discussions with the Presidency over a possible extension to its work as commissioners race against time to conclude hearings and compile their final report.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed on Tuesday that engagements with the Presidency were underway, saying the judicial inquiry was grappling with an increasingly demanding workload.

“So I certainly can confirm that we are in engagement with the Presidency,” Michaels told journalists on the sidelines of the commission’s proceedings.

The latest development comes a year after the commission was established following explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during an unprecedented media briefing on July 6 2025.

At the briefing, Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in policing and organised crime investigations, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish the commission on July 21 2025, in terms of section 84(2)(f) of the constitution.

The inquiry is chaired by retired Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga with Adv Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC serving as commissioners.

The commission has consistently said that it is under huge pressure. There is quite a bit that the commission needs to get through in terms of witnesses, testimony. — Jeremy Michaels, commission spokesperson

Since its establishment, the commission has submitted two interim reports, in December 2025 and on May 29, and referred several matters for urgent criminal investigation, prosecutorial decisions and recommendations concerning the employment status and suspension of certain individuals.

With public hearings scheduled to conclude on July 31 and the commission originally expected to submit its final report by August 31, Michaels said commissioners remained under immense pressure.

“The commission has consistently said that it is under huge pressure. There is quite a bit that the commission needs to get through in terms of witnesses, testimony. On our current deadline of August 31, there is no doubt that it is highly pressurised,” he said.

Among the key witnesses still expected to testify is controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is scheduled to appear before the commission on July 15 after his earlier appearance was postponed while the commission dealt with procedural and security-related matters.

Ramaphosa on Monday signalled he would be willing to grant the commission additional time should commissioners determine that an extension is necessary.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Chris Hani Regional Volunteers Launch at Qamata Great Place in Cofimvaba, the president praised the work already undertaken by the inquiry.

“The Madlanga commission has been one of the most outstanding processes that we have embarked upon. I am very pleased with the work that is being done through the commission. It may well be that they need a little bit more time, and I’ll listen to that request if it comes,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said the commission had demonstrated the value of independent inquiries despite criticism he faced when establishing it.

“You will recall that I was heavily criticised by everyone that I was setting up yet another commission and I think South Africans have come to see that there is great value in enabling people who are independent, who’ve got a level of expertise to deal with matters that are challenging,” he said.

“And the terms of reference I gave them are quite extensive and I’m glad that they have been doing their work in terms of those terms of reference,” he said.

The president said the commission’s work was already laying the foundation for reform within the South African Police Service.

“We are beginning to see real transformative processes that are emerging through the Madlanga report. And that is going to enable us to get rid of the rot and the challenges in our police service. The report that they now need to give is a critical one that will enable us to reform our police service,” he said.

Ramaphosa said he was very happy with the “very good” work being done by the Madlanga commission so far.

“And what is pleasing in terms of reference we gave them is that they are able to actually do real beneficial work as they move forward. And that is what we should be pleased about. And I guess that is what South Africans also want to see,” said Ramaphosa.

Sunday Times