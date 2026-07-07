Man killed in hail of bullets while sitting in car in Musina

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Police have launched a manhunt after a 29-year-old man was shot dead while sitting in his car at Matswale Extension 9 in Musina, Limpopo, in the early hours of Monday. Picture:

A 29-year-old man was shot dead while sitting in his car in Musina, Limpopo, in the early hours of Monday, and police are searching for the gunmen who fled the scene.

The shooting happened at about 1.45am at Matswale Extension 9. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting and found the victim slumped over in the driver’s seat of a silver-grey VW Polo.

The man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical services. Police also recovered several spent cartridges at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest the victim was not alone when the attack happened.

Police said he was with a female companion inside the vehicle when unknown suspects allegedly opened fire. The woman was wounded during the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The motive for the attack is still unknown, and no arrests have yet been made.

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers condemned the killing and instructed the investigating team to use every available resource to track down those responsible and bring them to justice.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation or lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sgt Dakalo Sitsula, on 064-829-8050; the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111; the nearest police station or submit information anonymously through the MySAPS app.

Police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE