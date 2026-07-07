POLL | How do feel about Trump interfering to get a US player’s suspension lifted?

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The Fifa World Cup knockout rounds just delivered the most controversial off-field drama in modern football history.
After a direct phone call from US President Donald Trump to Fifa chief Gianni Infantino, American striker Folarin Balogun’s mandatory straight red card suspension was unprecedentedly frozen under a “probationary year”, clearing him to face Belgium in the round of 16.
The political intervention sent shockwaves through the sport, forcing Uefa to declare a dangerous “red line” had been crossed while the Royal Belgian Football Association slammed the decision as an incomprehensible breach of ethics.
Ultimately, a furious Belgian squad took absolute revenge on the pitch in Seattle, clinically dismantling the host nation 4–1.
After the final whistle, Belgium’s official channels immediately threw a sharp barb back at the White House, posting goal celebrations with the caption: “Overturn this.”
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