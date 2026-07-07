South Africa

Road crash victim wants to auction RAF’s furniture, cars, sick bay beds and rubbish bins

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

A man who tried to claim R5m from the RAF for a fake hit-and-run must cough up. Stock photo.
The Pretoria high court in September last year ordered the RAF to pay Kgaugelo Kaditsi just more than R5.4m within 14 days. Stock photo. (123RF/kunpisit)

Six water dispensers, 74 dustbins, two cars, and two South African flags are some of the items a former IT installer wants to attach to get more than R5m owed to him by the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

The Pretoria high court in September last year ordered the RAF to pay Kgaugelo Kaditsi just more than R5.4m within 14 days. On Monday Kaditsi’s lawyer issued a notice of attachment in execution.

“In pursuance of a judgment of the abovementioned court and a writ for execution, the following property will be sold on July 24 at the RAF’s office in Pretoria by the sheriff of the high court to the highest bidder,” read the notice.

Kaditsi was involved in a car crash in 2019 in Sasolburg, which resulted in one of his legs being amputated. He successfully sued the RAF for loss of income and damages.

The amputation of his leg has resulted in poor mobility, and he was unable to continue with his employment. According to one of the doctors who gave evidence in the lawsuit, Kaditsi’s mobility was 40% impaired, and he had experienced phantom pains and stump pain.

Among the RAF belongings Kaditsi wants auctioned are a golf cart, sick bay beds, a bar fridge, a coffee machine, 57 Acer laptops, 28 office desks, a security scanner, two loudhailers, and 358 telephones.

Sowetan

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