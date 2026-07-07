Third suspect in court for alleged theft of precious stones worth R15m

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The EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi has been implicated in the robbery by a witness at the Madlanga commission. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

A third suspect allegedly involved in the theft of precious stones valued at R14.9m is expected to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Two others, Adrian Norman Mackenzie, an Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) official, and security company official Etienne van der Walt, appeared in court on Monday on the same matter.

Six boxes containing high-grade sugilite and manganese stones were taken from premises in Killarney, Johannesburg, on February 11 2023.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the third suspect handed herself over at the Edenvale Police Station on Monday.

The directorate said the arrest of other suspects was imminent.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said when the investigation began, there were six suspects. Three were from EMPD, one from JMPD, one from Gauteng Traffic Police and a businessperson who allegedly presented himself as a police officer during the raid. One of the suspects has since died.

The EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi has been implicated in the robbery by a witness at the Madlanga commission. He has denied this.

TimesLIVE