Twin infants die in shack fire in North West, parents injured

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Police investigate cause of fatal shack fire that claimed the lives of infant twins.

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Four-month-old twin boys died in a shack fire that destroyed their family’s home in the Hashtag informal settlement in Ikageng, near Potchefstroom, on Monday night.

North West police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said officers responded to reports of a shack fire shortly before midnight on Monday.

By the time they arrived, the shack had already been completely destroyed by the blaze.

Myburgh said the the twins’ parents suffered burn injuries. They were treated by emergency medical rescue services at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police said the charred remains of the infants were discovered during the processing of the scene.

The fire was extinguished by the JB Marks Fire Brigade.

Police have opened an inquest docket and are investigating the cause of the fire.

With winter temperatures increasing the use of candles, heaters and paraffin stoves, police urged residents to take extra precautions to reduce the risk of fires.

They advised people not to leave candles, paraffin stoves or open flames unattended, to switch off heating devices before going to bed or leaving home, and to keep heat sources away from flammable materials.

Police also urged residents to avoid overloading electrical plugs, ensure paraffin stoves and heaters are in good working order, keep matches and lighters away from children, and have an evacuation plan in case of a fire.

They warned against burning charcoal, using generators or lighting outdoor braziers in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation.

TimesLIVE