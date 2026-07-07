University of Pretoria launches R50m campaign to put long-awaited degrees into graduates’ hands

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The University of Pretoria has launched a campaign to free graduates from the burden of historical debt.

An initiative is under way to assist former University of Pretoria (UP) students who, years after passing, are still unable to collect the certificates because of unpaid historical student debt.

UP has launched the Degrees Delivered campaign, a three-year fundraising drive that aims to raise R50m between 2026 and 2028 to help qualifying graduates.

The university said the campaign is designed to remove one of the final barriers preventing graduates from finding work, registering with professional bodies or continuing their studies.

UP vice-chancellor and principal professor Francis Petersen said the campaign is part of the university’s Thrive UP 2038 strategy, which focuses on building a human-centred institution while creating opportunities for graduates to succeed.

Petersen said the campaign was about investing in people and the country’s future.

“I am making a personal pledge of financial support to both the Degrees Delivered campaign and the Vice-Chancellor and Principal’s Scholarship Fund,” he said. “I invite our partners in business, our alumni, our staff, and our wider community to join us. Because when we act together, we do more than fund education. We change lives and futures.”

UP employees will also be encouraged to contribute through a monthly payroll giving initiative to help graduates gain access to their certificates.

The fundraising campaign has already made an encouraging start. In June, the university’s Comrades Marathon fundraising initiative raised more than R106,000 with support from more than 225 donors for multiple competitors, one of whom was profiled on TimesLIVE.

Another fundraising event, an alumni wine-tasting and gourmet dining evening is scheduled for July 23, with proceeds going directly to the campaign.

Petersen said every donation, no matter how small, could make a difference.

Qualifying recipients will be identified and contacted by the institution, with funding allocated through an assessment process that considers socio-economic circumstances and other set criteria to ensure support reaches those with the greatest need.

TimesLIVE