Mpumalanga police probe ‘staged kidnapping’ of professional soccer player

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The player was reported missing by his family on Sunday. Stock photo.

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a suspected staged kidnapping after a 27-year-old professional soccer player returned home seven days after he was allegedly abducted and a ransom demand was made to his family.

The player was reported missing by his family to the police on Sunday, when his next of kin indicated he was kidnapped.

It was alleged the player’s family received a call from an unknown person using the player’s phone. Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said the caller allegedly claimed the player had been kidnapped and demanded a ransom for his release.

“Concerned about his safety, the player’s family went to Witbank [Emalahleni] police station on Sunday to open a case of kidnapping for ransom. Police immediately deployed detectives and resources to investigate and locate the alleged victim,” he said.

“Later that same afternoon, the player arrived home safely. During follow-up investigations and questioning by detectives, it came out no ransom was paid and the kidnapping seems to have not taken place.”

Masondo said police investigations suggest the player might have faked his kidnapping. The matter is under investigation and police are considering appropriate charges, including defeating the ends of justice.

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