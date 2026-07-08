South Africa

POLL | Does the public protector’s report confirm Cape Town operates as ‘two separate cities’ when it comes to service delivery?

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Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka laid bare a grim reality of deteriorating sewer infrastructure, severe water shortages, unsigned rental leases and broken high-mast streetlights that leave communities vulnerable to violent crime. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

A landmark public protector report has found the City of Cape Town guilty of maladministration and “improper prejudice” for failing to deliver basic constitutional services to residents in Langa Flats and Khayelitsha.

After a comprehensive four-year investigation, public protector Kholeka Gcaleka laid bare a grim reality of deteriorating sewer infrastructure, severe water shortages, unsigned rental leases and broken high-mast streetlights that leave communities vulnerable to violent crime.

While opposition parties argue the findings expose a deep-seated bias in resource allocation, the city has defended its record.

Officials said they have co-operated fully, implemented extensive maintenance upgrades during the probe and continue to face massive external pressures, including rapid urbanisation, unlawful land occupations and widespread infrastructure vandalism.

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