Second suspect arrested for councillor Sicelo Mleve’s murder

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A second suspect has been arrested and will appear in New Brighton magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of ward councillor Sicelo Mleve.

A second suspect has been arrested and will appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court today in connection with the murder of ward councillor Sicelo Mleve.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said a 21-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday and will make his first appearance at New Brighton’s court 55 on Wednesday.

The arrest follows the initial arrest of 20-year-old man on Thursday by members of the provincial serious violent crime investigation unit in KwaZakhele.

Mleve was murdered at his office in Zwide, Gqeberha, on the evening of June 20 at about 6.50pm.

The pair face charges of murder, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms. Gantana said additional charges may be added.

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