South Africa

Security guard shot in head during farm attack in Mpumalanga

Guard and colleague were carrying out routine patrols

Gugulethu Mashinini

Gugulethu Mashinini

MOTIVE NOT CLEAR: The Moorland Seedlings Farm in Thornhill was attacked by four gunmen at about about 8.30pm on Monday
Police are hunting three suspects after a farm attack in Komatipoort. File photo. (SUPPLIED)

A security guard is recovering in hospital after being shot in the head during a farm attack near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga, and police are searching for three suspects who fled the scene.

The attack happened on Sunday night while the 55-year-old guard and a colleague were carrying out routine patrols on the farm.

According to the police, the two security officers had reported for duty at about 4pm at gate 2 of the park house, where they were assigned their normal security duties.

At about 8pm, they moved to another section of the farm to conduct routine patrols and inspections. While on patrol, the complainant heard a gunshot.

As he went to investigate, he allegedly saw three unknown men in the area. Fearing for his safety, he hid before hearing footsteps coming towards him. He then jumped over a fence and remained in hiding.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects fled with aluminium drag lights belonging to the farm

The security guard contacted other members of his security company for assistance.

About 30 minutes later, the team followed what appeared to be drag marks and found the complainant’s colleague with gunshot wounds to the head.

The injured guard was given immediate assistance before emergency medical services arrived. He was taken to a local hospital, where he remains admitted and is receiving treatment.

The police said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects fled with aluminium drag lights belonging to the farm.

The motive for the attack is still under investigation, and police have launched a manhunt for the three unidentified suspects.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could help trace and arrest the suspects to contact the investigating officer, W/O Vincent Mashaba, on 082-449-0272. Information can also be shared anonymously through the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or via the MySAPS app.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

TimesLIVE

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