WATCH| From heartbreak to New York: How Hammarsdale filmmaker turned family tragedy into a story of hope

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Sabelo Khomo’s film ‘Orì’ has been selected for screening at the Indie Film Awards in New York in August. Picture:

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When Sabelo Khomo was a young boy, tragedy changed his family’s life forever.

The youngest of five children and the only surviving son in the family, he grew up carrying the pain of losing both his older brothers.

His eldest brother, Lindelo, drowned in a river in 2011 when he was young. Years later, the family suffered another devastating loss when his brother Njabulo died when Khomo was 16 years old.

When Sabelo Khomo was a young boy, tragedy changed his family’s life forever. Picture: (supplied)

The losses left a deep wound in the Khomo family, but also shaped the young storyteller who would one day use film to explore grief, healing and hope.

Today, at only 23, the Hammarsdale-born filmmaker is preparing for the biggest opportunity of his career after his short film Orì was officially selected for screening at the Indie Film Awards in New York from August 4 to 6 at the historic Quad Cinema.

Growing up in rural KwaZulu-Natal in Sankontshe, Hammarsdale, taught him resilience, but he said it also exposed him to the reality of limited opportunities for young artists.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Khomo said having dreams in Sankontshe seemed out of reach.

“I always had dreams of leaving the area, but for me it looked impossible for my dreams to become a reality.”

Khomo lived in an under-resourced community where there is a lot of talent, especially in football, but very few opportunities in the arts.

“Growing up I never even knew of an arts facility in Hammarsdale,” he said.

As an artist, it was difficult for him to sharpen his craft, connect with other creatives and believe his dreams were possible. “Everything seemed impossible. The only thing that kept me going was the support of my family.”

Khomo moved to Durban in 2022, which became the turning point that changed his career.

He studied at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) and graduated in May this year with a diploma in drama.

In 2025 he graduated at the Creative Arts College with a national certificate in film and television and completed the Stepping Stone Multi-Cam Course at the University of Cape Town. He also completed the digital imaging technician programme presented by the South African Finishing Artists and Imaging Technicians Society.

This year he was named Emerging Filmmaker of the Year at the fifth Durban Tourism Business Awards.

Khomo said when he arrived at DUT, he met fellow student Lindani Msibi, who was producing short films. Together with classmate Mbongeni Zungu, they created their first YouTube series, Umjolo wase Res.

Zungu directed the series while Khomo and Msibi worked as directors of photography.

The trio later collaborated on another YouTube series, Idelakufa, directed by Msibi, with Khomo again serving as cinematographer.

“I started researching, watching tutorials, attending workshops and doing everything I could to sharpen my skills. When you fall in love with something, your passion grows. You become hungry to learn more.”

Khomo said no-one has supported his dreams more than his mother.

“When I was acting, she gave me transport money to attend auditions and workshops. As I moved into filmmaking, she bought me tripods, lights and microphones. When I shoot my films, she pays for transport and food for my cast and crew. She has supported me in every possible way,” he said.

Having lost two sons, Lungile Khomo said Sabelo has become a blessing who has helped heal a mother’s broken heart.

“Sabelo was always a humble child. He listened and respected his elders,” she said through tears.

“As a family we are very happy and proud of him. The level God is taking him to is beyond words. I can only say God is good,” said Khomo.

“Now that Sabelo is my only son, I thank God for making him such a blessing in my life. Through him, it feels as though his brothers are still alive.”

Khomo also has two sisters, Thulisile, 30, and Asanda, 25.

Though he does not have a formal mentor, there is a man whose career continues to inspire him. He said Black Brain Pictures founder Mandla N is the filmmaker he admires most. “He reminds me that your starting point doesn’t define your destination. I Google his story whenever I feel discouraged,” he said.

Khomo’s latest film is titled Orì, which is a Nigerian Yoruba word that refers to a foundational spiritual concept in Yoruba spirituality and philosophy. The film was made for the 2025 Durban 48 Hour Film Project, where filmmakers had only 48 hours to conceptualise, shoot, edit and submit a completed film.

The competition required every film to include a specific genre, line of dialogue, character name and prop assigned at the start of the challenge.

“My assigned genre was superhero, so I had to build an entire world around that single scene while making sure it included all the competition requirements.”

Working with only a three-person crew, two of whom were actors, Khomo wrote, directed and co-shot the film with Msibi and edited the production himself.

The film follows MaNdwandwe, a grieving mother who accidentally causes a house fire after falling asleep with a burning candle.

The fire claims the life of her son, Zwelibanzi, a boxer preparing for an important tournament.

Unable to forgive herself, MaNdwandwe seeks guidance from her ancestors to enter the spiritual world in search of her son so she can ask for forgiveness and finally find healing.

“The story is told in a poetic manner,” Khomo explained.

The international recognition carries special meaning because it is his second acknowledgement by the Indie Film Awards.

In 2025, his short film The Fighter’s Plight earned a nomination for Best Cinematographer. However, financial constraints prevented him from travelling to New York.

“This selection gives me another opportunity to attend, network and continue learning.”

He said hearing Orì had been selected was one of the proudest moments of his life.

“I felt overwhelmed. It gave me hope, joy and pride knowing my work is worthy of international recognition.

“The film had almost no money behind it. We used basic equipment. We had a very small crew. It was built entirely on love and passion.”

Khomo hopes to secure sponsorship to cover travel, accommodation and other costs needed to attend the New York festival.

He believes the opportunity extends beyond his own career.

“I come from Hammarsdale, where many young people have incredible talent but very few opportunities.

“If I can stand on an international stage, I hope it reminds other young people their stories matter too.”

Businesses, organisations and individuals interested in supporting Khomo’s journey are encouraged to partner with him through his BackaBuddy account to help take South African storytelling to the world while creating new opportunities for future generations of local filmmakers.

TimesLIVE