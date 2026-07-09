Ben 10s drag women down, warns Ramathuba

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Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has warned that dating younger men, commonly referred to as “Ben 10s”, is often the downfall of many women, particularly those in leadership positions.

Ramathuba was speaking during a keynote address in Phalaborwa on Wednesday, where she officially handed over a newly built house to the family of conjoined twins.

Using the opportunity to caution the twins’ mother, Nokuthula Sithole, Ramathuba urged her not to let romantic relationships jeopardise the new home for herself and her remaining children. She emphasised that influential women were frequently targeted and exploited by people seeking personal gain.

“I wish that when we are done, we can even look at registering this house in the names of all the children and not the mother, because I know how we are as women,” Ramathuba said.

The premier clarified that she was not targeting Sithole specifically, noting that the warning applied equally to her female colleagues in leadership and political roles.

“If you look at the downfall of women in leadership, especially those in politics... look at all those women who were removed, some of them even older... it was because of Ben 10s. That is our downfall. We are given power, and then someone you watched grow up suddenly arrives,” she said.

Reflecting on her own experiences, Ramathuba shared that when she was first appointed as an MEC, men suddenly began coming forward to praise her beauty.

She reiterated her warning to Sithole to stay vigilant against men who might suddenly show interest just because she now owns property. “This is for your children. You don’t have to say thank you to me; thank me by making sure that when we come back, these children have a beautiful future.

“Anyone who wants to be with you must take you to their own house, where they live. This house is for the kids. I will be dropping by for unannounced visits,” the premier added.

The conjoined twins were born on January 28 at Mankweng Tertiary Hospital, but one of them passed away in April.

Ramathuba had originally promised to build the house for the family during a hospital visit to the mother shortly after the birth.

“We know this home will tell a story for many years to come,” Ramathuba noted, adding that the story of the conjoined twins will remain one of the province’s most touching chapters.

TimesLIVE