Illegal ID inspections will get you arrested, Limpopo police warn public

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Acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers has warned members of the public against conducting illegal inspections of IDs at farms, businesses or any other premises, saying only authorised law enforcement agencies are permitted to carry out such operations.

The warning comes in the wake of increased anti-immigration activity across the country, including the demonstrations held on June 30.

Ahead of the protests, acting police minister Firoz Cachalia redirected R600m towards strengthening operational capabilities, and established high-level strategic partnerships in all nine provinces to ensure the demonstrations remained peaceful.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said members of the public do not have the legal authority to conduct immigration-related compliance inspections.

“Only authorised law enforcement agencies are legally empowered by the constitution to carry out compliance inspections and immigration-related operations,” said Ledwaba.

He urged residents who suspect the presence of undocumented foreigners to report the matter to the police instead of taking action themselves.

“Any person found conducting unauthorised inspections, intimidation or enforcement activities will be arrested and face the full consequences of the law,” he said.

He also said that Scheepers had appealed to communities to work with police through lawful channels and to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

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