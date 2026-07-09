IN PICS | Jacinta Ngobese Zuma leads second leg of anti-illegal immigration protests

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is leading the second leg of anti-illegal-immigration marches in Mthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.
TimesLIVE photographer Sandile Ndlovu was there to capture the protest.
Ngobese-Zuma said the organisation would intensify its campaign to rid the country of illegal foreigners.
Last Thursday, parts of the country came to a halt when the group staged its “shutdown” after giving illegal foreigners a June 30 deadline to leave the country.
The government has been working with the leaders of some African countries to co-ordinate the safe repatriation of foreigners who opted to leave South Africa as the immigration debate reached a tipping point.
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