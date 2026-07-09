Ndodana Tshuma wanted by UK cops over murders of wife and two children

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Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, who also goes by the name Mark, at Heathrow Airport in London.

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Police in the UK are pleading with Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, to make contact with authorities.

Tshuma, who also goes by the name Mark, left the country from Heathrow Airport in London on a British passport on Saturday.

He is accused of murdering his wife Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, known as Zandile, and his daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five.

He is a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage.

Nala was a much-loved member of our school community who brought joy to those around her every day. Many of our staff had known her since she was seven months old and had the privilege of watching her grow. — Headteacher Jo Webster, of Pilgrims Pre Prep School

Bedfordshire detective inspector Lee Martin, the senior investigating officer, said: “We have been carrying out lines of enquiry as part of this fast-paced, complex investigation. We know Mark Tshuma left the country on Saturday and is believed to be in Zimbabwe.”

Martin said they are working urgently to find and apprehend him and have appealed to him directly to hand himself in.

“Mark, unthinkable harm has been caused to those around you, and this has left your relatives and friends utterly devastated.

“Criminal investigation knows no borders. We are actively working with national and international agencies to pursue every available line of enquiry to track you down.

“Please do the right thing, come forward and hand yourself in to local authorities.”

Martin has also called on anyone with information about Tshuma or who witnessed anything unusual or suspicious in the days leading up to Saturday to contact them.

Loving mother and daughters

The Khumalo family, via Bedfordshire police, said in a statement they are appreciative of the prayers and support shown to them by relatives, friends and the wider community.

“During this time of unimaginable loss, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out with prayers, messages of comfort, and support. Your kindness and compassion have brought great strength to our family.”

A photograph chosen by the family was issued by police, who said the victims should be kept at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, with her daughters Nala, five, and Natalie, 15. (Bedfordshire police)

The two schools Natalie and Nala attended have paid tribute to their pupils.

Headteacher Jo Webster, of Pilgrims Pre Prep School, said: “Nala was a much-loved member of our school community who brought joy to those around her every day. Many of our staff had known her since she was seven months old and had the privilege of watching her grow.

“Known for her inquisitive and bubbly nature, positivity and wonderful sense of humour, she was a little ray of sunshine. Whether wearing one of her favourite colourful hair accessories, making those around her laugh or taking centre stage in our pre-school nativity, Nala brought warmth and happiness wherever she went. She will be remembered with enormous love and affection.”

Gemma Gibson, headmistress of Bedford Girls’ School, said: “Natalie was a bright and accomplished student. She was a talented dancer, musician and keen sportswoman. She was fun-loving, full of life and had a positive impact on everyone she came into contact with. She will be remembered with warmth and affection. Her tragic death, together with that of her loving mother and younger sister, who were also well known to many of us, is a hugely devastating shock.”

We have been carrying out lines of enquiry as part of this fast-paced, complex investigation. We know Mark Tshuma left the country on Saturday and is believed to be in Zimbabwe. — Bedfordshire detective inspector Lee Martin, the senior investigating officer

Police said any information to assist in the investigation can be reported via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) or via 101 in the UK.

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